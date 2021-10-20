FBI Taking Out Boxes From New York House Allegedly Linked to Russian Billionaire Deripaska

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) FBI agents are in the process of taking out boxes with unknown content from a house in New York City that is supposedly linked to a Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, and loading them into cars, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

It is unknown what is in the boxes that are being carried out of the house, which allegedly belongs to Deripaska's relatives.

The Sputnik correspondent witnessed a large van earlier accompanied by cars with flashing lights that left the territory in the area of 12 Gay Street in Manhattan. The authorities have now closed the street.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Deripaska representative told Sputnik that the FBI is conducting searches in the homes of his relatives in Washington and New York in connection with the US sanctions regime.