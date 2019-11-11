FBI to Join Investigation Into Mormon Family Massacre in Mexico

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has accepted Mexico's invitation to assist in investigating the massacre of nine family members of a Mormon community in the northern part of the country

"The FBI will be providing assistance at the invitation of the Mexican government with the investigation into the recent attack against American citizens.

The FBI remains committed to working alongside our international partners to help bring justice to the perpetrators of this heinous act of violence," the FBI said, as quoted by CNN.

Seventeen members of the LeBaron family, who were part of the Mormon community that came to Mexico decades ago, were heading to a wedding in a three-car caravan on November 4 when they were ambushed by unidentified gunmen.

The attack, which took place near Rancho La Mora on the border between the Mexican states of Sonora and Chihuahua, claimed the lives of nine people.