UrduPoint.com

FBI To Search Former VP Mike Pence's Home In Search For Classified Documents - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2023 | 11:46 PM

FBI to Search Former VP Mike Pence's Home in Search for Classified Documents - Reports

FBI agents will search the house of former Vice President Mike Pence in the state of Indiana amid similar searches conducted at President Joe Biden's home that resulted in multiple classified papers discovered there, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) FBI agents will search the house of former Vice President Mike Pence in the state of Indiana amid similar searches conducted at President Joe Biden's home that resulted in multiple classified papers discovered there, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the US Justice Department is currently in touch with Pence's lawyers about setting a date for the search.

Following the discovery of classified documents at Biden's residence, Pence's legal team disclosed that they had also found several documents with classification markings at his house and passed them over to the authorities. The legal pointed out Pence did now know that the documents existed, the report said.

FBI collected these documents on January 19 and sent them to the National Archives on January 22 with Pence's consent, the report noted.

According to a person close to Pence cited in the report, the legal team considers the initial search to be exhaustive and believes there are no additional classified documents in Pence's house.

On Wednesday, Biden's personal attorney announced that the Justice Department conducted a search of the president's residences in Rehoboth, Delaware, but found no sensitive materials.

The search was conducted as part of a probe into the potential mishandling of classified documents by Biden, following the discovery of sensitive materials at multiple locations, including at his think-tank office and family garage.

The US House Oversight Committee is also looking into Biden's handling of classified documents as it relates to their investigation into potential influence peddling by the Biden family, particularly Hunter Biden.

Related Topics

Lawyers Rehoboth January FBI Family

Recent Stories

McCarthy Says Hunter Biden Request for Probe Into ..

McCarthy Says Hunter Biden Request for Probe Into Laptop Leak 'Attorney Tactic' ..

26 minutes ago
 Debt Ceiling Should Be Lifted Without Conditions - ..

Debt Ceiling Should Be Lifted Without Conditions -White House After Biden,McCart ..

26 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directs PIMH ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directs PIMH to hold patient-audit

26 minutes ago
 Turkey Summons Western Diplomats Over Consulate Cl ..

Turkey Summons Western Diplomats Over Consulate Closures - Source

26 minutes ago
 Pope urges Congolese youth to build better future

Pope urges Congolese youth to build better future

26 minutes ago
 Students' role urged in fostering Pak-China ties

Students' role urged in fostering Pak-China ties

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.