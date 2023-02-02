FBI agents will search the house of former Vice President Mike Pence in the state of Indiana amid similar searches conducted at President Joe Biden's home that resulted in multiple classified papers discovered there, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) FBI agents will search the house of former Vice President Mike Pence in the state of Indiana amid similar searches conducted at President Joe Biden's home that resulted in multiple classified papers discovered there, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the US Justice Department is currently in touch with Pence's lawyers about setting a date for the search.

Following the discovery of classified documents at Biden's residence, Pence's legal team disclosed that they had also found several documents with classification markings at his house and passed them over to the authorities. The legal pointed out Pence did now know that the documents existed, the report said.

FBI collected these documents on January 19 and sent them to the National Archives on January 22 with Pence's consent, the report noted.

According to a person close to Pence cited in the report, the legal team considers the initial search to be exhaustive and believes there are no additional classified documents in Pence's house.

On Wednesday, Biden's personal attorney announced that the Justice Department conducted a search of the president's residences in Rehoboth, Delaware, but found no sensitive materials.

The search was conducted as part of a probe into the potential mishandling of classified documents by Biden, following the discovery of sensitive materials at multiple locations, including at his think-tank office and family garage.

The US House Oversight Committee is also looking into Biden's handling of classified documents as it relates to their investigation into potential influence peddling by the Biden family, particularly Hunter Biden.