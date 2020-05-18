UrduPoint.com
FBI Unlocked IPhones Of Pensacola Shooter, Found Proof Of Al-Qaeda Ties - Attorney General

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 11:09 PM

The FBI managed to unlock both phones of the Saudi cadet who shot three Americans in Pensacola military base last year and found definitive proof of his ties with al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula terrorist organization (banned in Russia), US Attorney General William Barr told reporters on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The FBI managed to unlock both phones of the Saudi cadet who shot three Americans in Pensacola military base last year and found definitive proof of his ties with al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula terrorist organization (banned in Russia), US Attorney General William Barr told reporters on Monday.

"Today I am pleased to announce that thanks to relentless efforts and ingenuity of FBI's technicians the FBI finally succeeded in unlocking al Shamrani's phones," Barr said during the press conference. "The phones contained information previously unknown to us that definitively established al Shamrani's significant ties to al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula not only before the attack, but before he even arrived in the United States."

Barr said Apple refused to help the US unlock the phones.

