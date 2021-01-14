The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has urged police chiefs across the United States to be on high alert ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony on January 20, the New York Times newspaper reports

FBI Director Christopher Wray and Kenneth Cuccinelli, the acting deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, held a call with police chiefs on Wednesday, according to the newspaper.

During the call, both Wray and Cuccinelli warned about the threat of attacks on federal and state property following the unrest that hit Washington on January 6 as supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol building, the newspaper said.

"They don't want to be dismissive of anything," Jorge Colina, chief of the Miami Police Department, told the newspaper following the call.

The presidential transition team announced on Wednesday that Biden has been briefed on the security procedures that will be put in place during his inauguration ceremony.

Rioters stormed the Capitol building one week ago after Trump gave a speech in which he urged his supporters to "show strength."

The president published a video on Wednesday evening urging his supporters to look for ways to ease tensions and promote peace.