FBI Urges Vigilance During July 4 Events, But Has No Info On Planned Attacks Against US

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 09:20 PM

The American public should maintain vigilance during the upcoming Independence Day festivities on July 4 even though there is no credible information that terrorist attacks against the United States have been planned, the FBI said in a statement on Wednesday

"The FBI currently has no credible and specific information to indicate attacks are being planned against July 4th events," the statement said. "We ask members of the public to maintain awareness of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately."

The FBI explained that it assesses regularly intelligence regarding possible threats against the United States.

The agency said it works closely with Federal, state and local law enforcement to prepare for any potential threat against the public, according to the statement.

