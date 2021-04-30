The FBI warned Rudolph Giuliani, former New York mayor and key ally to former US President Donald Trump in Senate, that he was manipulated by the Russian secret services who circulated false information in an attempt to damage Joe Biden's image ahead of the elections, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing sources close to the matter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The FBI warned Rudolph Giuliani, former New York mayor and key ally to former US President Donald Trump in Senate, that he was manipulated by the Russian secret services who circulated false information in an attempt to damage Joe Biden's image ahead of the elections, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing sources close to the matter.

According to the newspaper, the bureau was concerned that Giuliani, among other influential individuals and US institutions, was targeted by the Russian government in order to promote its interests and influence the outcome of the US elections.

In December 2019, the FBI reportedly alerted the politician of the risk that he was being used by Russia to smear Biden and derail his candidacy. At the time, senators launched a probe into Biden's family amid growing concerns that Biden-junior's position with the Ukrainian energy company posed a conflict of interest to his father's role in shaping the US policy and hindered anti-corruption efforts in the country. Giuliani took active part in the investigations into Hunter Biden's work in Ukraine while he was deeply involved in Trump's reelection campaign.

After receiving the warning, Giuliani still proceeded with his trip to Ukraine. In Kyiv, Giuliani met with a Ukrainian lawmaker later labeled by the US government "an active Russian agent" and sanctioned due to alleged involvement in "influence campaign" against Biden, the Washington Post said.

In connection to the probe, the FBI also issued warnings to several other members of Congress, including another prominent Trump supporter, Republican senator Ron Johnson, and conservative media outlet, One America news, the newspaper stated.

Johnson confirmed that he received a so-called "defensive briefing" from the FBI regarding the inquiry into hunter Biden in August 2020, but stressed that no evidence was presented.

"Because there was no substance to the briefing, and because it followed the production and leaking of a false intelligence product by Democrat leaders, I suspected that the briefing was being given to be used at some future date for the purpose that it is now being used: to offer the biased media an opportunity to falsely accuse me of being a tool of Russia despite warnings," Johnson was cited as saying by the Washington Post.

The investigation into Biden's Ukrainian ties ended last fall and concluded that, though Hunter Biden's position was "problematic," it did not influence his father's work or Obama administration policy toward Ukraine.

On Wednesday, the FBI seized Giuliani's electronic devices in his home and office as part of a criminal investigation into whether he acted as an unregistered foreign agent. The probe looks into Giuliani's interactions with Ukrainian politicians assumed by the US to be Russian agents ahead of the elections and other activities aimed at smearing Biden's political image ahead of the elections.