FBI Warns of Armed Protests At All US State Capitols From January 16-20 - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The FBI is warning that armed protests are being planned in all 50 US state capitols in the final days up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, ABC news reported, citing a bulletin sent out by the agency.

"As of 10 January, armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the US Capitol from 17 January through 20 January," the FBI bulletin said, as quoted by ABC.