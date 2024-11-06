FBI Warns Of Hoax Bomb Threats From Russia At US Voting Sites
Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Atlanta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The FBI warned of bomb threats at polling stations in "multiple" US states on a tense Election Day, adding that none were credible but many appeared to originate from Russia.
The statement from the Federal Bureau of Investigation came as authorities in the US state of Georgia said hoax bomb threats had briefly disrupted voting there Tuesday.
The 2024 US presidential campaign has been a particularly volatile one, and security for Election Day has been ramped up to unprecedented levels given concerns over possible civil unrest, election chicanery and violence against poll workers.
"The FBI is aware of bomb threats to polling locations in several states, many of which appear to originate from Russian email domains," spokeswoman Savannah Syms said in a statement.
"None of the threats have been determined to be credible thus far," she added, urging the public to "remain vigilant."
