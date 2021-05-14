UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBI Warns Of Identity Theft Threat From Online Images Of COVID Vaccine Cards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 01:40 AM

FBI Warns of Identity Theft Threat From Online Images of COVID Vaccine Cards

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Vaccinated Americans should avoid posting images of their vaccination cards online due to the threat of identity theft, the FBI said on Thursday.

"Do not post pictures of your vaccination cards online. These cards may contain your name, date of birth, insurance information, or more and may be used to steal your identity or commit fraud," an FBI press release said. "If you have already posted a picture of your vaccination card to social media, remove it immediately."

The release also warned of severe penalties for anyone who buys, sells or otherwise uses fake or stolen cards.

"The unauthorized use of an official government agency's seal on such cards is a crime that may be punishable under Title 18, United States Code [government seals wrongfully used], Section 1017 [discharge of indebtedness], and other Federal laws. Penalties may include hefty fines and prison time," the release said.

While the release did not mention any known attempts to market fake or stolen vaccine certificates, it urged people to contact the FBI with any information regarding the fraudulent creation or sale of the cards.

Related Topics

Social Media Sale United States May FBI Market Post Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Afg ..

13 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bill Gates discuss fight agains ..

13 minutes ago

UAE and Greece announce safe travel corridor for v ..

13 minutes ago

Shakhbout bin Nahyan attends inauguration of Ugand ..

13 minutes ago

MoHAP approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech va ..

6 hours ago

Vladimir Putin sent greetings to Russia’s Muslim ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.