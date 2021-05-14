FBI Warns of Identity Theft Threat From Online Images of COVID Vaccine Cards

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Vaccinated Americans should avoid posting images of their vaccination cards online due to the threat of identity theft, the FBI said on Thursday.

"Do not post pictures of your vaccination cards online. These cards may contain your name, date of birth, insurance information, or more and may be used to steal your identity or commit fraud," an FBI press release said. "If you have already posted a picture of your vaccination card to social media, remove it immediately."

The release also warned of severe penalties for anyone who buys, sells or otherwise uses fake or stolen cards.

"The unauthorized use of an official government agency's seal on such cards is a crime that may be punishable under Title 18, United States Code [government seals wrongfully used], Section 1017 [discharge of indebtedness], and other Federal laws. Penalties may include hefty fines and prison time," the release said.

While the release did not mention any known attempts to market fake or stolen vaccine certificates, it urged people to contact the FBI with any information regarding the fraudulent creation or sale of the cards.