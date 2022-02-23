FBI Warns US Businessmen, Officials of Possible New Russia Cyberattacks - Reports

The FBI has warned US businessmen and officials of a possible surge in cyberattacks by Russian hackers in light of new US sanctions against Russia's recognition of breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine, CNN reported on Wednesday

Chief of the FBI's cyber engagement and intelligence section, David Ring, alleged in a phone briefing that Russia is a "permissive operating environment" for cybercriminals, which "is not going to get any smaller" during the confrontation between Russia and the West over the situation around Ukraine, the broadcaster reported, citing sources.

Ring added that the United States may face "a possible increase in cyber threat activity" from state-backed Russian hackers. The FBI chief requested officials and business leaders increase their cybersecurity preparedness, considering the possibility of ransomware attacks disrupting the delivery of critical services, according to the broadcaster.

Russia has repeatedly denied accusations it is involved in malicious cyberactivity against the United States or its European partners.