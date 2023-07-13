FBI Working 'Actively, Aggressively' on Probe Into Biden Classified Docs Case - Director

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The FBI continues to work very actively on its investigation into classified documents found in President Joe Biden's home and private office from his time as a vice president, FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Wednesday.

"We have FBI agents affiliated with it working on it, working very actively and aggressively," Wray told the House Judiciary Committee.

Federal investigators have found classified documents in a private office Biden used in Washington, DC, and his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Last month, former President Donald Trump was indicted on 37 charges related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents that the FBI uncovered in a raid of his Florida residence last August.