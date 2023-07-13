Open Menu

FBI Working 'Actively, Aggressively' On Probe Into Biden Classified Docs Case - Director

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2023 | 01:00 AM

FBI Working 'Actively, Aggressively' on Probe Into Biden Classified Docs Case - Director

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The FBI continues to work very actively on its investigation into classified documents found in President Joe Biden's home and private office from his time as a vice president, FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Wednesday.

"We have FBI agents affiliated with it working on it, working very actively and aggressively," Wray told the House Judiciary Committee.

Federal investigators have found classified documents in a private office Biden used in Washington, DC, and his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Last month, former President Donald Trump was indicted on 37 charges related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents that the FBI uncovered in a raid of his Florida residence last August.

Related Topics

Washington Trump Wilmington Florida August FBI From

Recent Stories

New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possibl ..

New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possible Life - Scientists

1 hour ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches Book `story of Indus Civilizat ..

1 hour ago
 IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Min ..

IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar

1 hour ago
 Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustai ..

Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustainable Development Goals: ILO

1 hour ago
 General elections to be held as per schedule: Khur ..

General elections to be held as per schedule: Khurram

1 hour ago
 Six killed in banned Kenya protests

Six killed in banned Kenya protests

1 hour ago
Development plans to be envisaged with consent of ..

Development plans to be envisaged with consent of all parties: Mayor

1 hour ago
 IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

2 hours ago
 UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning mu ..

UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning must lead to action against hatr ..

1 hour ago
 Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Agains ..

Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Against Prime Ministerial Candidate ..

1 hour ago
 Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last ..

Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last-Minute Mediation - Actors Gui ..

1 hour ago
 AJK Govt,Turkish NGO sign MoU for cooperation in e ..

AJK Govt,Turkish NGO sign MoU for cooperation in education

1 hour ago

More Stories From World