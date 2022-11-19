WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) The United States will establish a 90-day temporary duty assignment for cyber agents to provide mentorship to their Thai counterparts, the White House said in a fact sheet on Vice President Kamala Harris' trip to the Asian county.

The announcement is part of the new US-led initiatives to strengthen the US-Thailand alliance.

"Establishing a Cybercrime Mentoring Program: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) will establish a 90-day Temporary Duty assignment for Cyber Special Agents to work with the Royal Thai Police's (RTP) Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau.

This will provide mentorship and assessment of cyber investigation capabilities, cybersecurity, and cyber forensic needs," the statement said.

Harris attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' conference in Bangkok on Friday and will also attend on Saturday, where she is expected to reaffirm US economic leadership in the region and lay out the key principles the Biden administration thinks should guide APEC economies and rally other economies around its rules-based international economic order, the official said.