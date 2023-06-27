Open Menu

FBI'S Wray To Testify Before House Judiciary Committee On July 12 - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) FBI Director Christopher Wray will testify before the House Judiciary Committee on July 12, the Washington Examiner reported on Monday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Wray will appear before the committee amid tensions between the House Republicans and the Department of Justice related to the recent indictment of former President Donald Trump and plans of Hunter Biden, the son of the current US leader Joe Biden, to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and one felony gun charge, the report said.

The hearing will also occur when another House panel, the Oversight Committee, is investigating an unverified FBI-generated document about Joe and Hunter Biden's involvement in a $5 million bribery scheme with the head of Ukrainian energy company Burisma, the report noted.

Many Republicans, including the Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan, have accused the FBI of being "weaponized" in its investigations over Republicans, it added.

Trump was indicted earlier in June on 37 charges related to the mishandling of classified documents, including those the FBI uncovered in a raid of his Mar-a-Lago residence in August.

Hunter Biden's attorneys and the US Justice Department announced earlier this month an agreement under which he will plead guilty to misdemeanor tax charges and enter a pretrial diversionary agreement on a felony firearms offense in an effort to resolve the criminal probe against him and avoid prison time.

