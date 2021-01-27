FBK Director Says Apartments of Russian Opposition Figure Navalny, His Wife Being Searched

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Russian law enforcement officers are conducting searches in the apartments of opposition figure Alexey Navalny and his wife, Yulia Navalnaya, Ivan Zhdanov, the director of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), said on Wednesday.

"The apartment of Alexei Navalny in the Maryino district is being searched. There are many [people] in masks ...

Yulia Navalnaya's apartment on Avtozavodskaya is also being searched," Zhdanov said.

The searches are conducted as part of an investigation into the violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules, the FBK director added.

Navalny, 44, was arrested on January 17 shortly after flying back from Germany where he was treated for a suspected poisoning with a nerve agent. His supporters called for nationwide demonstrations on Saturday. About 4,000 people protested a mile away from the Kremlin. Yulia was arrested last week at an unauthorized rally in Moscow.