FC Barcelona Demands Delay of No-Confidence Vote Against President Amid COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The management of Spanish football club Barcelona has demanded the cancellation of a vote of no confidence in its head, Josep Bartomeu, because of the COVID-19 restrictions, the Mundo Deportivo newspaper reported on Monday.

On Sunday, FC Barcelona sent a letter to the government of the Catalonia region, requesting that the vote set for November 1-2 be canceled, because of a state of emergency that was implemented in Spain to contain the spread of COVID-19.

According to Spanish newspaper Sport, Bartomeu will resign if the government does not postpone the vote.

Under Bartomeu's leadership, Barcelona has changed four head coaches. In August, the team lost 2-8 to Bayern in the Champions League quarterfinals and dropped out of the tournament.

Bartomeu's management forced 20,687 members of Barcelona to sign the motion for a vote of no confidence in him.