UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FC Bayern Munich Wins 8th Consecutive Bundesliga Title

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 01:40 AM

FC Bayern Munich Wins 8th Consecutive Bundesliga Title

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) German football club Bayern Munich defeated Werder Bremen and won the top-tier German football championship, the Bundesliga, for the eighth time in a row.

The match of the Bundesliga's 32nd day, held in Bremen, ended with a score 1-0.

The only goal was scored by Bayern's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski in the 43rd minute.

Bayern now has 76 points and is unreachable to second-ranked Borussia Dortmund with 66 points and three games remaining.

Bayern's national title is the 30th in the club's 120-year history.

Related Topics

Football German Bremen Bayern Borussia

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia logs 4,267 new confirmed cases of cor ..

16 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Moroccan King on s ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

3 hours ago

UAE International Investors Council elects new boa ..

3 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.