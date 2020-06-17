FC Bayern Munich Wins 8th Consecutive Bundesliga Title

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) German football club Bayern Munich defeated Werder Bremen and won the top-tier German football championship, the Bundesliga, for the eighth time in a row.

The match of the Bundesliga's 32nd day, held in Bremen, ended with a score 1-0.

The only goal was scored by Bayern's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski in the 43rd minute.

Bayern now has 76 points and is unreachable to second-ranked Borussia Dortmund with 66 points and three games remaining.

Bayern's national title is the 30th in the club's 120-year history.