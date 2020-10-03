FC Liverpool Says Its Forward Sadio Mane Tests Positive for COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Sadio Mane, the forward of England's football club Liverpool, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said in a statement.

"Sadio Mane has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines. The forward, who started and scored in Monday's 3-1 victory over Arsenal, has displayed minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall," the statement said on late Friday.

Mane has become the second player of Liverpool who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the past several days: the first one was midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 34.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The United Kingdom has confirmed about 470,000 coronavirus cases so far, with over 42,000 deaths.