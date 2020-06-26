FC Liverpool Wins English Premier League for 1st Time Since 1989-1990 Season

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) FC Liverpool has won the English Premier League for the first time since the 1989-1990 season.

On Thursday, Liverpool's main contender, FC Manchester City, lost a match against FC Chelsea with the final score 1-2, and after that lost any chances to catch up with the leader.

After 31 out of 38 match days, Liverpool has 86 points, while Manchester City 63 points. FC Leicester City comes third with 55 points.

Liverpool has won the main league of English football for the 19th time. The only team, which has more titles (20 ones), is Manchester United.