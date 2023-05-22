FCC Head Says Encourages US Congress to Pass Bill to Streamline Space Industry Regulation

US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chief Nathan Simington on Monday urged US lawmakers to pass the Satellite and Telecommunications (SAT) Streamlining Act, which would reform the FCC's regulation of the space industry

"I strongly encourage Congress to adopt the SAT Streamlining Act," Simington said during remarks at a Hudson Institute event.

The bill requires the FCC to clear its "logjams" in the processing of satellite license applications and modifications, Simington said. The legislation also limits the amount of information provided to the FCC by satellite operators to only that which is necessary to inform a commission determination, Simington said.

In addition, the bill requires the FCC to adopt a framework for orbital debris mitigation for satellites that are harmonized with a whole-of-government approach, Simington said.

The legislation was introduced and sponsored by House Energy and Commerce Chair Cathy Rodgers.

The FCC faces challenges keeping up with the pace of innovation in the emerging space industry due to "outdated rules" that are ill-equipped to deal with current marketplace realities, Rodgers said in a summary of the bill. The SAT Streamlining Act will improve the FCC's processes to ensure greater certainty, transparency, and flexibility to satellite operators, the summary said.