FCC Orders Mexican Radio Station to Halt Broadcasting of Chinese Programs to US- Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said in a press release that it has ordered a Mexican radio station to stop broadcasting Chinese programs to the United States.

"The FCC's International Bureau today dismissed an application to deliver Mandarin Chinese programming from a studio located in Irwindale, California to XEWW-AM in Mexico for rebroadcast back into the United States," the release said on Monday. "The parties have 48 hours to cease broadcast operations related to this application."

The agency said GLR Southern California and H and H Group USA failed to disclose in their permit application that Phoenix Radio is a key participant.

The release said the Chinese programming is produced by Phoenix Radio, which is partially owned by two entities with the Chinese government.

The FCC said it could reconsider its decision to grant a permit for the programming if a revised application is filed that includes Phoenix Radio.

Earlier on Monday, the State Department said the United States designated another four Chinese media organizations as foreign missions in an attempt to force them to adhere to new requirements. The designated news organizations include China Central Television, China News Service, the People's Daily, and the Global Times.