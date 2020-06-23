UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FCC Orders Mexican Radio Station To Halt Broadcasting Of Chinese Programs To US- Statement

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 04:00 AM

FCC Orders Mexican Radio Station to Halt Broadcasting of Chinese Programs to US- Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said in a press release that it has ordered a Mexican radio station to stop broadcasting Chinese programs to the United States.

"The FCC's International Bureau today dismissed an application to deliver Mandarin Chinese programming from a studio located in Irwindale, California to XEWW-AM in Mexico for rebroadcast back into the United States," the release said on Monday. "The parties have 48 hours to cease broadcast operations related to this application."

The agency said GLR Southern California and H and H Group USA failed to disclose in their permit application that Phoenix Radio is a key participant.

The release said the Chinese programming is produced by Phoenix Radio, which is partially owned by two entities with the Chinese government.

The FCC said it could reconsider its decision to grant a permit for the programming if a revised application is filed that includes Phoenix Radio.

Earlier on Monday, the State Department said the United States designated another four Chinese media organizations as foreign missions in an attempt to force them to adhere to new requirements. The designated news organizations include China Central Television, China News Service, the People's Daily, and the Global Times.

Related Topics

USA China Phoenix United States Mexico Media TV From Government

Recent Stories

Coalition welcomes Government of Yemen and the Sou ..

3 hours ago

Gargash, Bogdanov discuss latest regional developm ..

3 hours ago

Palestinians rally against Trump Mideast plan

2 hours ago

Three players of England bound Pak cricket squad t ..

2 hours ago

Virus cases top nine million as WHO says pandemic ..

2 hours ago

US Syria Envoy Declines to Say if US Will Target R ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.