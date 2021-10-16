UrduPoint.com

FDA Advisory Committee Recommends J&J Booster Shot To Those Who Got 1st Dose

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 02:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) A committee of outside advisors to the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recommended a second dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to those Americans who have received the single-shot vaccine.

All 19 members of the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted unanimously in favor during a virtual meeting.

They concluded that available data support safety and effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine under Emergency Use Authorization as a booster dose for people of 18 years and older at least two months after the first shot.

Earlier this week, the US National Institutes of Health reported that people who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shot had a stronger immune response when boosted with Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

