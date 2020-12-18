WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Vaccine Advisory Committee has voted to recommend Moderna's coronavirus vaccine candidate for emergency use authorization.

"We have a favorable vote," Kathleen Hayes, the designated Federal official who tallied the votes cast during the meeting, said in a live stream of Thursday.

An overwhelming majority of committee members - 20 out of 21 - answered "yes" to the question: "Based on the totality of scientific evidence available, do the benefits of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine outweigh its risks for use in individuals 18 years of age and older.

"

While the committee did recommend the vaccine, some members, including the lone abstention Dr. James Hildreth, indicated they would like to see recipients narrowed down based on risk. They said more evidence is needed to definitively say whether the benefits outweigh the risks for the broader population over the age of 18.

The Moderna vaccine is the second immunization greenlighted by the advisory committee.