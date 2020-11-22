UrduPoint.com
FDA Approves Emergency Use of Experimental COVID19 Treatment Given to Trump

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) The US food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the experimental coronavirus treatment given to US President Donald Trump, the FDA said in a statement.

"Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for casirivimab and imdevimab to be administered together for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age or older weighing at least 40 kilograms [about 88 pounds]) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing and who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19," the FDA said on Saturday.

The FDA specified that the treatment, made by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, cannot be given to hospitalized coronavirus patients or those requiring oxygen therapy due to COVID-19.

"The safety and effectiveness of this investigational therapy for use in the treatment of COVID-19 continues to be evaluated," the FDA said.

Trump was treated with Regeneron's investigational drug in October, after he tested positive for COVID-19.

At the start of November, the FDA granted an emergency use authorization for Eli Lilly's investigational coronavirus antibody treatment called bamlanivimab.

