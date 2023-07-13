Open Menu

FDA Approves First Nonprescription Oral Birth Control Pill In US

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2023 | 08:02 PM

FDA Approves First Nonprescription Oral Birth Control Pill in US

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Thursday it has approved the first nonprescription oral birth control pill for use in the country

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The US food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Thursday it has approved the first nonprescription oral birth control pill for use in the country.

In June, President Joe Biden signed an executive order allowing broader access to affordable and high-quality contraception to mark one year since the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion. The order also directs the authorities to improve access to affordable over-the-counter contraception, including emergency contraception.

"Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Opill (norgestrel) tablet for nonprescription use to prevent pregnancy� the first daily oral contraceptive approved for use in the U.S. without a prescription. Approval of this progestin-only oral contraceptive pill provides an option for consumers to purchase oral contraceptive medicine without a prescription at drug stores, convenience stores and grocery stores, as well as online," the FDA said in a statement.

Opill's availability and price of the contraceptive product will be determined by the manufacturer, the statement said, adding that other oral birth control pills with different dosages will remain available through prescription.

With the approval of the nonprescription pill, individuals will now have better access to contraceptives as they will not be required to see a health professional, the statement added, noting that nearly half of the 6.1 million annual pregnancies in the US are unintended.

The FDA said that norgestrel was first approved in 1973 as a prescription drug, but demonstration was made by the applicant, HRA Pharma, that consumers were able to use it safely and effectively without assistance from a healthcare provider.

Opill shall not be used as an emergency birth control pill, nor does it prevent pregnancy after sexual intercourse, the statement added.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Oral Price June From Million

Recent Stories

UK Receives Over 300,000 Visa Applications From Uk ..

UK Receives Over 300,000 Visa Applications From Ukrainian Refugees - Authorities

39 seconds ago
 Dubai Municipality and DIEZ sign MoU for Dubai Hor ..

Dubai Municipality and DIEZ sign MoU for Dubai Horizons System

20 minutes ago
 Need stressed for further strengthening Pak-Iran t ..

Need stressed for further strengthening Pak-Iran trade, diplomatic ties

18 minutes ago
 Over a dozen injured in rain-related incidents

Over a dozen injured in rain-related incidents

18 minutes ago
 UK's National Debt May Hit 300% of GDP by 2070s - ..

UK's National Debt May Hit 300% of GDP by 2070s - Watchdog

18 minutes ago
 US Secret Service Unable to Determine Suspect in W ..

US Secret Service Unable to Determine Suspect in White House Cocaine Probe - Rep ..

18 minutes ago
Elites of Some Countries Stage Russia's Technologi ..

Elites of Some Countries Stage Russia's Technological Blockade - Putin

23 minutes ago
 Fortum Says Proceedings on Assets Transfer to Russ ..

Fortum Says Proceedings on Assets Transfer to Russian External Management to Sta ..

15 minutes ago
 Dubai Esports and Games Festival 2023 empowers gam ..

Dubai Esports and Games Festival 2023 empowers gaming talent with unmissable des ..

35 minutes ago
 Putin Proposes to Prepare New National Project on ..

Putin Proposes to Prepare New National Project on Data Economy

15 minutes ago
 Despite conspiracies, coalition govt brings countr ..

Despite conspiracies, coalition govt brings country out of deep crisis in the sh ..

15 minutes ago
 Vondrousova downs Svitolina to reach Wimbledon fin ..

Vondrousova downs Svitolina to reach Wimbledon final

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World