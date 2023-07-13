FDA Approves First Nonprescription Oral Birth Control Pill in US

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Thursday it has approved the first nonprescription oral birth control pill for use in the country

In June, President Joe Biden signed an executive order allowing broader access to affordable and high-quality contraception to mark one year since the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion. The order also directs the authorities to improve access to affordable over-the-counter contraception, including emergency contraception.

"Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Opill (norgestrel) tablet for nonprescription use to prevent pregnancy� the first daily oral contraceptive approved for use in the U.S. without a prescription. Approval of this progestin-only oral contraceptive pill provides an option for consumers to purchase oral contraceptive medicine without a prescription at drug stores, convenience stores and grocery stores, as well as online," the FDA said in a statement.

Opill's availability and price of the contraceptive product will be determined by the manufacturer, the statement said, adding that other oral birth control pills with different dosages will remain available through prescription.

With the approval of the nonprescription pill, individuals will now have better access to contraceptives as they will not be required to see a health professional, the statement added, noting that nearly half of the 6.1 million annual pregnancies in the US are unintended.

The FDA said that norgestrel was first approved in 1973 as a prescription drug, but demonstration was made by the applicant, HRA Pharma, that consumers were able to use it safely and effectively without assistance from a healthcare provider.

Opill shall not be used as an emergency birth control pill, nor does it prevent pregnancy after sexual intercourse, the statement added.