FDA Authorizes Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Against Coronavirus For Emergency Use

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2021) The US food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Johnson & Johnson's single-shot coronavirus vaccine for emergency use.

"Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the third vaccine for the prevention of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).

The EUA allows the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine to be distributed in the U.S for use in individuals 18 years of age and older," the FDA said on Saturday.

The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted unanimously during a livestream event on Friday to recommend the vaccine, which has now become the third to be authorized in the US (in addition to the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines).