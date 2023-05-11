UrduPoint.com

FDA Changes Blood Donor Requirements to Increase Donor Pool - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The US food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a statement on Thursday that it has finalized new recommendations for determining eligibility of blood donors that is expected to increase the donor pool.

"Today, the US Food and Drug Administration finalized recommendations for assessing blood donor eligibility using a set of individual risk-based questions to reduce the risk of transfusion-transmitted HIV," the statement said. "These questions will be the same for every donor, regardless of sexual orientation, sex or gender. Blood establishments may now implement these recommendations by revising their donor history questionnaires and procedures."

The FDA explained that it made the changes after reviewing data from other countries that share similar rates of HIV infection and which have already put in place risk-based eligibility for blood donations, the statement said.

Under the new rules, a person who reports a new sexual partner, more than one sexual partner, or recent anal sex activity will be instructed to wait at least three months to donate blood, the statement said.

In addition, those individuals taking medications to treat or prevent HIV would also be blocked from donating blood, the statement said.

"The FDA has worked diligently to evaluate our policies and ensure we had the scientific evidence to support individual risk assessment for donor eligibility while maintaining appropriate safeguards to protect recipients of blood products. The implementation of these recommendations will represent a significant milestone for the agency and the LGBTQI+ community," the statement added.

The FDA is working closely with the blood collection industry to help ensure prompt application of the new recommendations, according to the statement.

