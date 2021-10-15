FDA Delays Decision on Moderna Vaccine for Adolescents Over Myocarditis Effect - Reports

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The US food and Drug Administration has decided to hold off on deciding to allow Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for use in 12-17 year olds to review a possible myocarditis or a rare inflammatory heart condition side effect, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The agency apparently needs more time to review all the new data to decide whether it is safe to administer the vaccine in younger population after a number of Nordic countries in Europe suspended giving the Moderna shot to younger adults, the report said.

