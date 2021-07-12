UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FDA Expected To Issue J&J Vaccine Warning After Finding Autoimmune Disorder Link - Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 11:20 PM

FDA Expected to Issue J&J Vaccine Warning After Finding Autoimmune Disorder Link - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The US food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to issue a new warning for the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) coronavirus vaccine following reports of its link to the onset of an autoimmune disorder, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing four people familiar with the matter.

Roughly 100 cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome have been reported following administration of the J&J vaccine. The immune systems of those afflicted with the syndrome begin to attack the body's own peripheral nervous system, which can result in muscle weakness, cardiovascular complications, and death. Most of the reported cases involved men over the age of 50, with the syndrome's onset beginning about 2 weeks after receiving the vaccine.

A spike in cases has also been associated with vaccinations administered in response to the 1976 swine flu outbreak.

"It's a real signal but a rare event," one of the cited individuals said, adding that the link is not yet definitive, and officials are expected to emphasize that the benefits of the vaccine are greater than the risks.

The use of the J&J vaccine, which requires only a single dose unlike many other coronavirus vaccines, was already halted once in April after it was linked to blood clots. Following a safety review, the J&J vaccine use resumed, but the authorities placed a warning label.

Related Topics

Attack Washington April Post Event Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss mat ..

39 minutes ago

UN resolution calls for reconciliation in Myanmar

2 minutes ago

UN Office in Haiti Closely Working with Police on ..

2 minutes ago

Boeing Says Providing 12 More 737-800 Freighters t ..

2 minutes ago

Iran unveils Islamic dating app to encourage marri ..

2 minutes ago

Afridi for institutional reforms to bring improvem ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.