FDA Expected to Issue J&J Vaccine Warning After Finding Autoimmune Disorder Link - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The US food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to issue a new warning for the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) coronavirus vaccine following reports of its link to the onset of an autoimmune disorder, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing four people familiar with the matter.

Roughly 100 cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome have been reported following administration of the J&J vaccine. The immune systems of those afflicted with the syndrome begin to attack the body's own peripheral nervous system, which can result in muscle weakness, cardiovascular complications, and death. Most of the reported cases involved men over the age of 50, with the syndrome's onset beginning about 2 weeks after receiving the vaccine.

A spike in cases has also been associated with vaccinations administered in response to the 1976 swine flu outbreak.

"It's a real signal but a rare event," one of the cited individuals said, adding that the link is not yet definitive, and officials are expected to emphasize that the benefits of the vaccine are greater than the risks.

The use of the J&J vaccine, which requires only a single dose unlike many other coronavirus vaccines, was already halted once in April after it was linked to blood clots. Following a safety review, the J&J vaccine use resumed, but the authorities placed a warning label.