FDA Says Authorizing New Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines Targeted at Omicron Variant

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) The US food and Drug Administration (FDA) is authorizing updated COVID-19 booster shots manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech targeted at the omicron variant of the coronavirus, the Federal regulator said on Wednesday.

"Today, the US Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorizations (EUAs) of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to authorize bivalent formulations of the vaccines for use as a single booster dose at least two months following Primary or booster vaccination," the FDA said in a statement.

The updated boosters contain two messenger RNA components, one of the original coronavirus strain and one shared between the BA.4 and BA.5 lineages of the omicron variant, according to the FDA.

The Moderna booster is authorized for single use in adults, while the Pfizer/BioNTech version is authorized for single use in those 12 years of age and older, the FDA said.

The vaccine manufacturers recently submitted data to the FDA for emergency authorization of the new boosters. However, the data only includes information on the safety and efficacy of the boosters in mice. The decision was made in order to expedite the delivery of the vaccines under EUA.

Nearly 6.5 million people have died as a result of COVID-19 worldwide as of August 31, with over 602 million people having been infected with the virus overall, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine data. Over 1.04 million of those deaths and 94.4 million of the infections occurred in the United States, the data said.