UrduPoint.com

FDA Says Authorizing New Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines Targeted At Omicron Variant

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2022 | 07:53 PM

FDA Says Authorizing New Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines Targeted at Omicron Variant

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is authorizing updated COVID-19 booster shots manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech targeted at the omicron variant of the coronavirus, the federal regulator said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) The US food and Drug Administration (FDA) is authorizing updated COVID-19 booster shots manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech targeted at the omicron variant of the coronavirus, the Federal regulator said on Wednesday.

"Today, the US Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorizations (EUAs) of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to authorize bivalent formulations of the vaccines for use as a single booster dose at least two months following Primary or booster vaccination," the FDA said in a statement.

The updated boosters contain two messenger RNA components, one of the original coronavirus strain and one shared between the BA.4 and BA.5 lineages of the omicron variant, according to the FDA.

The Moderna booster is authorized for single use in adults, while the Pfizer/BioNTech version is authorized for single use in those 12 years of age and older, the FDA said.

The vaccine manufacturers recently submitted data to the FDA for emergency authorization of the new boosters. However, the data only includes information on the safety and efficacy of the boosters in mice. The decision was made in order to expedite the delivery of the vaccines under EUA.

Nearly 6.5 million people have died as a result of COVID-19 worldwide as of August 31, with over 602 million people having been infected with the virus overall, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine data. Over 1.04 million of those deaths and 94.4 million of the infections occurred in the United States, the data said.

Related Topics

Died United States August Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Court adjourns reference against Malik Riaz till S ..

Court adjourns reference against Malik Riaz till Sep 15

17 seconds ago
 Delegation discusses flood victims' rehabilitation ..

Delegation discusses flood victims' rehabilitation with Chief Minister Punjab

19 seconds ago
 OGRA reduces LPG price by Rs75.11per 11.8-kg cylin ..

OGRA reduces LPG price by Rs75.11per 11.8-kg cylinder

21 seconds ago
 DC directs traders to avoid hoarding, profiteering ..

DC directs traders to avoid hoarding, profiteering

22 seconds ago
 District election commission Abbottabad organizes ..

District election commission Abbottabad organizes awareness seminar

3 minutes ago
 SU declares B.Sc. (Pass) Part-I Failure, Part-II r ..

SU declares B.Sc. (Pass) Part-I Failure, Part-II results

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.