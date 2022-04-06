UrduPoint.com

FDA Says COVID-19 Vaccines In US 'Not Well-Matched' To Dominant Circulating Variant

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2022 | 08:07 PM

COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States are not well suited to fighting the dominant variant of the novel coronavirus, but their effectiveness can be improved by means of boosters, Deputy Director-Clinical of the US Food and Drug Administration Doran Fink said on Wednesday

"While currently available vaccines are not well-matched to the dominant circulating variant (Omicron BA.2 sublineage), vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 and serious outcomes is improved by use of booster doses," Fink told a Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee meeting.

The effectiveness of available COVID-19 shots is nevertheless mitigated by waning protection over time mostly against milder disease, Fink added.

The US has so far approved the Pfizer/BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna coronavirus vaccines.

Over 980,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Overall, COVID-19 cases appear to be waning with death and hospitalizations falling, although the effects of the BA.2 variant are a concern to doctors, researchers and others in the medical community.

To date, about 70% of Americans 5 and older have been fully vaccinated. Though older Americans lead the way with about 90% fully vaccinated of those 65 and over, about 41% of the more than 110 million people 50 and over are fully vaccinated but have not received their first booster, the CDC and US Census Bureau data indicate.

