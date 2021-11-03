UrduPoint.com

FDA Says Fully Confident In Pfizer Vaccine Data Despite Reports Of Integrity Issues

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 10:15 PM

FDA Says Fully Confident in Pfizer Vaccine Data Despite Reports of Integrity Issues

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has full confidence in Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine data, despite reports of poor practices during a pivotal phase 3 trial, FDA spokesperson Alison Hunt told Sputnik on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The US food and Drug Administration (FDA) has full confidence in Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine data, despite reports of poor practices during a pivotal phase 3 trial, FDA spokesperson Alison Hunt told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Although the agency cannot comment further at this time in this ongoing matter, FDA has full confidence in the data that were used to support the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine authorization and the Comirnaty approval," Hunt said.

On Tuesday, The BMJ peer-reviewed journal reported that researchers involved in the clinical trials for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine engaged in poor scientific practices that compromised the integrity of the data.

The Ventavia Research Group falsified data, unblinded patients, employed inadequately trained vaccinators and was slow to follow up on adverse events reported in Pfizer's pivotal phase 3 trial, former regional director Brook Jackson said, according to the report.

Related Topics

Poor Jackson

Recent Stories

Cybersecurity Agency Orders US Government to Enfor ..

Cybersecurity Agency Orders US Government to Enforce New Precautions - Directive

21 seconds ago
 China May Have 'Nuclear Triad' With Air-Launch Cap ..

China May Have 'Nuclear Triad' With Air-Launch Capability - Pentagon

23 seconds ago
 UN Prepares to Protect Its Staff in Ethiopia As Re ..

UN Prepares to Protect Its Staff in Ethiopia As Rebels Advance Toward Capital - ..

24 seconds ago
 US Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Major Gun Righ ..

US Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Major Gun Rights Case on New York Concealed ..

26 seconds ago
 Iran says stopped US Navy seizing tanker in Sea of ..

Iran says stopped US Navy seizing tanker in Sea of Oman

4 minutes ago
 Pb health minister calls upon Ulema to educate peo ..

Pb health minister calls upon Ulema to educate people on health

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.