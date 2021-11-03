FDA Says Fully Confident in Pfizer Vaccine Data Despite Reports of Integrity Issues

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has full confidence in Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine data, despite reports of poor practices during a pivotal phase 3 trial, FDA spokesperson Alison Hunt told Sputnik on Wednesday

"Although the agency cannot comment further at this time in this ongoing matter, FDA has full confidence in the data that were used to support the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine authorization and the Comirnaty approval," Hunt said.

On Tuesday, The BMJ peer-reviewed journal reported that researchers involved in the clinical trials for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine engaged in poor scientific practices that compromised the integrity of the data.

The Ventavia Research Group falsified data, unblinded patients, employed inadequately trained vaccinators and was slow to follow up on adverse events reported in Pfizer's pivotal phase 3 trial, former regional director Brook Jackson said, according to the report.