FDA Says Has Notified CDC of Working Rapidly to Issue Vaccine Emergency Use Authorization

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The US food and Drug Administration has informed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed that it is working on quickly issuing emergency use authorization for the coronavirus vaccine, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said in a release on Friday.

"Following yesterday's positive advisory committee meeting outcome regarding the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the US Food and Drug Administration has informed the sponsor that it will rapidly work toward finalization and issuance of an emergency use authorization," the release said. "The agency has also notified the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Operation Warp Speed, so they can execute their plans for timely vaccine distribution."

Earlier on Friday, US Health Secretary Alex Azar has said the Federal authorities intend to authorize the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine so that Americans may start getting vaccinated as early as next week.

An FDA advisory committee approved the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine on Thursday. However, the FDA also published a draft report on the vaccine on Tuesday acknowledging that it may cause more than 20 side effects, including seizures, strokes, heart attacks, meningitis, and others. Six people have died during the vaccine trials.

The Pfizer vaccine is expected to be rolled out as soon as Friday to healthcare workers and long-term nursing home residents via a massive mobilization effort carried out by the US Army under the Operation Warp Speed project.

People who get a coronavirus vaccine should get a second vaccine shot 21 or 28 days after the first one, according to the manufacturers.