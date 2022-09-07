UrduPoint.com

FDA Says 'Mother's Touch' Baby Formula Does Not Meet Nutrition Standards, Warns Parents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2022 | 03:20 AM

FDA Says 'Mother's Touch' Baby Formula Does Not Meet Nutrition Standards, Warns Parents

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The US food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning parents and caregivers not to feed infants with the "Mother's Touch" baby formula due to a lack of required nutrients in it and the producer's failure to notify the FDA before placing it in stores, the Federal regulators said in an advisory.

"The FDA advises parents and caregivers not to buy or give Mother's Touch Formula to infants under their care. The product is being marketed as an infant formula without the required pre-market notification to the FDA, and it does not meet infant formula nutrient requirements for seven nutrients," the advisory said on Tuesday.

In addition, the FDA said in the advisory that the product was not fully tested for the presence of potentially harmful bacteria such as Cronobacter.

The FDA recommends those who have purchased the baby formula to discontinue its use and dispose of it, the advisory added.

The advisory comes following a national shortage of baby formula in the United States earlier this year, which prompted the Biden administration to invoke the Defense Production Act to boost baby formula supplies.

The shortage was linked to a recall from an Abbott Nutrition factory in Michigan over concerns about bacterial contamination of the facility's products. Four infants fell ill and two died as a result of the contamination, according to reports.

Related Topics

Shortage Died Buy United States From

Recent Stories

Trudeau Says Canadian Government Continues to Moni ..

Trudeau Says Canadian Government Continues to Monitor Saskatchewan Stabbing Spre ..

3 hours ago
 US Deputy Treasury Secretary Says India Considerin ..

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Says India Considering Joining Price Cap on Russian ..

3 hours ago
 Guterres 'Gravely Concerned' About Reports of Shel ..

Guterres 'Gravely Concerned' About Reports of Shelling at Zaporizhzhia NPP

3 hours ago
 Darling of the UK right, Braverman gets govt's tou ..

Darling of the UK right, Braverman gets govt's toughest job

3 hours ago
 UN Chief Calls for Demilitarizing ZNPP With Russia ..

UN Chief Calls for Demilitarizing ZNPP With Russia Withdrawing, Ukraine Not Movi ..

3 hours ago
 Mitsotakis Tells French Foreign Minister About 'Es ..

Mitsotakis Tells French Foreign Minister About 'Escalation of Turkish Aggression ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.