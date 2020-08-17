UrduPoint.com
FDI In Bulgaria Decline By 32.8 Pct In H1

Mon 17th August 2020 | 08:46 PM

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Bulgaria dropped by 32.8 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2020, according to preliminary data published by the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) on Monday

From January to June 2020, FDI in Bulgaria, presented according to the directional principle, amounted to 263 million euros (some 310.7 million U.S. dollars) or 0.5 percent of gross domestic product, while in the same period of 2019 the figures were 391.3 million euros and 0.6 percent of GDP.

The largest net direct investment inflows in the Balkan country in H1 came from Russia (124.

1 million euros), France (55 million euros) and Germany (44.5 million euros), the BNB said.

Equity recorded a positive value of 44 million euros in January-June 2020, growing by 543.9 million euros from a negative value of 499.9 million euros in January-June 2019, the BNB said.

It also said that the net flow on debt instruments recorded a negative value of 100.2 million euros in January-June 2020, compared with a positive value of 843.4 million euros in January-June 2019.

Real estate investment value of non-residents recorded 0.02 million euros, compared with 3.2 million euros in January-June 2019, the BNB added.

