Fear Abounds As M23 Fighters Close In On DR Congo's Goma
Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2025 | 01:50 AM
Goma, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Luggage on their backs, they trudged all Wednesday morning along the road leading to downtown Goma, fleeing the advancing fighters in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
Streams of displaced people have flocked from Minova, a port city the Rwanda-backed M23 armed group has already captured as it conquers swathes of territory at the expense of the Congolese army.
Some displaced people have already had to flee their homes several times as a conflict which has been ongoing for more than 30 years ebbs and flows.
But since 2021 those successive M23 breakthroughs and army retreats have only become more frequent.
"Everywhere we go, we find ourselves in an uncertain situation," displaced person Anuarite Nabintu told AFP at the side of the road.
By seizing Minova, a port city some 20 kilometres (12 miles) west of North Kivu's provincial capital Goma, the M23, which had already practically surrounded the city, has further tightened its grip in the area.
The largely ethnic Tutsi M23 and the Congolese army's positions are now separated just by a narrow stretch of water.
To the southeast lies a peninsula leading to Minova and occupied by M23 fighters, with the port of Nzulo to the north.
To respond to the threat, the Congolese army announced in a press release on Wednesday the suspension of the movement of small boats on the lake in a bid to avoid enemy infiltration.
The army also deployed heavy artillery near Nzulo and displaced persons camps nearby, according to humanitarian sources, sparking a large-scale exodus.
