Open Menu

'Fear And Anxiety': Bangkok Residents Seek Quake-proof Homes

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2025 | 11:00 AM

'Fear and anxiety': Bangkok residents seek quake-proof homes

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Shaken hours earlier by a massive earthquake, Phatsakon Kaewkla's terror was magnified when he came home to find gaping cracks in the walls of his 22nd-floor Bangkok apartment.

Feeling unsafe in the building damaged by the biggest tremors to hit the capital in generations, the 23-year-old Thai decided to stay away for two days until experts gave the high-rise the all-clear.

The sales coordinator is now one of many Bangkok residents wondering if they should seek safer housing in a city where hundreds of residential buildings were damaged by the 7.7-magnitude quake that struck neighbouring Myanmar on March 28.

The owners of Phatsakon's condominium assured him that engineers had checked every part of the building and concluded it was habitable.

But he is still spooked about the cracks.

"I feel a little bit scared. And also my mum told me to move out from here," he said.

Over 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) away from the epicentre, the Thai capital -- its skyline dotted with hundreds of towers and glinting high-rises -- virtually never experiences such tremors.

Bangkok-based real estate consultant Owen Zhu, 40, told AFP that the impact on his sector had been "significant".

Recent Stories

Three dead in Japan after medical helicopter crash

Three dead in Japan after medical helicopter crash

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Charity International donates AED40.6 mill ..

Sharjah Charity International donates AED40.6 million as medical aids in 2024

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2025

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Israeli Foreign Minister discu ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Israeli Foreign Minister discuss latest regional development ..

10 hours ago
 UAE ranks first globally in fibre-to-home coverage

UAE ranks first globally in fibre-to-home coverage

11 hours ago
DLD, VARA collaborate to link real estate registry ..

DLD, VARA collaborate to link real estate registry with tokenisation

12 hours ago
 UAE participates in extraordinary session of Arab ..

UAE participates in extraordinary session of Arab Leauge's Economic and Social C ..

14 hours ago
 Israeli army deploys new reinforcements to Jenin, ..

Israeli army deploys new reinforcements to Jenin, Tulkarm

14 hours ago
 UAE tops podium at AJP Dubai International Jiu-Jit ..

UAE tops podium at AJP Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship

14 hours ago
 EAD, Emirates Nature-WWF launch 5-year citizen sci ..

EAD, Emirates Nature-WWF launch 5-year citizen science strategy

14 hours ago
 MoHAP celebrates World Health Day

MoHAP celebrates World Health Day

14 hours ago

More Stories From World