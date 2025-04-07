'Fear And Anxiety': Bangkok Residents Seek Quake-proof Homes
Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2025 | 11:00 AM
Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Shaken hours earlier by a massive earthquake, Phatsakon Kaewkla's terror was magnified when he came home to find gaping cracks in the walls of his 22nd-floor Bangkok apartment.
Feeling unsafe in the building damaged by the biggest tremors to hit the capital in generations, the 23-year-old Thai decided to stay away for two days until experts gave the high-rise the all-clear.
The sales coordinator is now one of many Bangkok residents wondering if they should seek safer housing in a city where hundreds of residential buildings were damaged by the 7.7-magnitude quake that struck neighbouring Myanmar on March 28.
The owners of Phatsakon's condominium assured him that engineers had checked every part of the building and concluded it was habitable.
But he is still spooked about the cracks.
"I feel a little bit scared. And also my mum told me to move out from here," he said.
Over 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) away from the epicentre, the Thai capital -- its skyline dotted with hundreds of towers and glinting high-rises -- virtually never experiences such tremors.
Bangkok-based real estate consultant Owen Zhu, 40, told AFP that the impact on his sector had been "significant".
