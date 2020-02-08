UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fear Grips Cameroon's Anglophone Regions Ahead Of Voting Day

Muhammad Irfan 20 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 02:39 PM

Fear grips Cameroon's anglophone regions ahead of voting day

Long-delayed elections are due to take place in Cameroon on Sunday, but in the country's violence-torn English-speaking areas, the fear is almost palpable

Buea, Cameroon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Long-delayed elections are due to take place in Cameroon on Sunday, but in the country's violence-torn English-speaking areas, the fear is almost palpable.

"Everyone is holed up at home," a civil servant said in Buea, capital of the Southwest Region, one of two provinces gripped by bloody separatist violence.

Ahead of polling, the streets were empty except for heavily-armed military patrols; shops and homes were shuttered; and many people were tight-lipped -- "there's fear of reprisals," taxi driver Derrick Mbua said.

The elections, to renew Cameroon's legislature and local councils, should have been held in 2017 but were twice postponed.

Their credibility has already been dented by a boycott by the country's biggest opposition party.

Related Topics

Driver Buea Cameroon Sunday 2017 Opposition

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 9, 2020 in Pakistan

13 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

11 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

11 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.