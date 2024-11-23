Fear in central Beirut district hit by Israeli strikes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) When Lebanese carpenter Samir awoke in a panic Saturday to the sound of explosions and screams, he thought his own building in central Beirut had been hit by an air raid.

As it turned out, the early morning air strike -- which killed at least 11 people and injured 63, according to authorities -- had actually brought down an eight-storey building nearby, in the second such attack on the working-class neighbourhood of Basta in as many months.

A Lebanese security source told AFP the target had been a senior Hezbollah figure, without naming him.

"The strike was so strong it felt like the building was about to fall on our heads," said Samir, 60, who lives with his family in a building facing the one that was hit.

"It felt like they had targeted my house," he said, asking to be identified by only his first name because of security concerns.

There had been no evacuation warning issued by the Israeli military for the Basta area.

After the strike, Samir fled his home in the middle of the night with his wife and two children, aged 14 and just three.

On Saturday morning, dumbstruck residents watched as an excavator cleared the wreckage of the razed building and rescue efforts continued, with nearby buildings also damaged in the attack, AFP journalists reported.

"We saw two dead people on the ground... The children started crying and their mother cried even more," Samir told AFP, reporting minor damage to his home.