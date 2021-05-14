UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fear Of Contracting COVID-19 Hits New Low For US Adults - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 01:20 AM

Fear of Contracting COVID-19 Hits New Low for US Adults - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Just three in ten Americans say they are worried about catching the novel coronavirus, the lowest level of fear in the past year, a Gallup poll said on Thursday.

"This includes 5 percent of US adults who say they are "very worried" and 25 percent "somewhat worried," a Gallup press release explaining the poll said.

The latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control issued on Thursday said fully vaccinated people  can resume the same activities as prior to the pandemic, although still subject to rules such as facemask and social distancing requirements by most businesses and many state and local governments.

This latest finding is five percentage points lower than in March a 19 points lower than in February, the release said.

Still, one-third of those who are fully or partially vaccinated say they still worry about catching COVID-19 as do 44 percent of those who plan to get the vaccine but have not done so, the release added.

Yet just 13 percent of US adults who have no plans to be vaccinated express worry, according to the release.

Related Topics

Same Gallup February March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHAP approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech va ..

6 hours ago

Vladimir Putin sent greetings to Russiaâ€™s Muslim ..

7 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima orders provision of Eid breakfast m ..

8 hours ago

55,611 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

8 hours ago

Russia reports over 8,300 COVID-19 cases in the pa ..

8 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid al-Fitr prayers

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.