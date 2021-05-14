Fear of Contracting COVID-19 Hits New Low for US Adults - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Just three in ten Americans say they are worried about catching the novel coronavirus, the lowest level of fear in the past year, a Gallup poll said on Thursday.

"This includes 5 percent of US adults who say they are "very worried" and 25 percent "somewhat worried," a Gallup press release explaining the poll said.

The latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control issued on Thursday said fully vaccinated people can resume the same activities as prior to the pandemic, although still subject to rules such as facemask and social distancing requirements by most businesses and many state and local governments.

This latest finding is five percentage points lower than in March a 19 points lower than in February, the release said.

Still, one-third of those who are fully or partially vaccinated say they still worry about catching COVID-19 as do 44 percent of those who plan to get the vaccine but have not done so, the release added.

Yet just 13 percent of US adults who have no plans to be vaccinated express worry, according to the release.