Fear Of COVID-19 Striking Individual US Households Eases As Pandemic Continues - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 20 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

Fear of COVID-19 Striking Individual US Households Eases as Pandemic Continues - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Americans are less concerned about family members contracting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) than they were a month ago even as more people report knowing someone infected with the virus, a new Monmouth University poll revealed on Monday.

"Slightly more than 4 in 10 Americans (42 percent) are very concerned about someone in their family becoming seriously ill from the coronavirus. This is down from 50 percent who felt this level of concern last month and closer to 38 percent who were very concerned as the outbreak started to spread in late March," a press release summarizing the survey said.

Another 28 percent in the current poll are somewhat concerned, 14 percent are not too concerned and 16 percent are not at all concerned, the release said.

In addition, 2 percent of Americans report they have had the coronavirus themselves (compared to less than 1 percent in April) and 14 percent say a family member has contracted it (up from 7 percent), the release added.

The release did not give the percentage of those who know someone who died from the disease, nor did it posit a connection between the prevalence of victims with mild cases who recovered and an easing of fears.

Racial and ethnic minority groups continue to report higher levels of concern about the disease.

"While all demographic groups have shown a decrease in concern levels since last month, this is more pronounced among whites (34 percent very concerned now, compared with 46 percent in April and 31 percent in March) than it is among Latinos or those of other races (55 percent now, compared with 60 percent in April and 52 percent in March)," the release said.

The public remains largely hopeful that life will return to normal after the emergency is over, according to the release.

