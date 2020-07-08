UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fear Of Quarantine Poses Biggest Obstacle To Airline Recovery From Pandemic - Trade Group

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 12:50 AM

Fear of Quarantine Poses Biggest Obstacle to Airline Recovery From Pandemic - Trade Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Fear of being caught in shifting COVID-19 quarantine rules poses the biggest obstacle to a rebound of airline passenger traffic, the International Airline Traffic Association (IATA) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"One of the biggest blockers to industry recovery is quarantine," IATA Director-General Alexandre de Juniac said in the release. "Some 85% of travelers reported concern for being quarantined while traveling, a similar level of concern to those reporting general concern for catching the virus when traveling (84%)."

Quarantine was the one COVID-19 mitigation measures that potential travelers were least willing to endure, with just 17 percent willing to undergo the typical 14 days of isolation needed, the release said.

Some nations require visitors from the worst infected nations - especially the United States which leads the world in COVID-19 cases - to isolate for two weeks when they arrive.

Quarantine rules are not limited to international travel. On Tuesday, the US states of New York, New Jersey said that visitors from Delaware - a short drive away - must quarantine for two weeks should they cross the border, according to media reports. Delaware is among 19 states subject to the two states' latest quarantine rules.

When asked to rank the top three measures that would make them feel safer when flying, 37 percent cited COVID-19 screening at departure airports, 34 percent agreed with mandatory wearing of facemasks and 33 percent noted social distancing measures on aircraft, the IATA said.

Related Topics

World Traffic New York United States Border Media From Industry Top

Recent Stories

Hope Probe cost among the world&#039;s lowest, say ..

21 minutes ago

ADHA makes headway in adopting AI technologies

36 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues a new law regulating graz ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed reviews specialised police forces c ..

2 hours ago

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar holds virtual meeting with ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 exposes companies without a digital roadm ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.