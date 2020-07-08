Fear of Quarantine Poses Biggest Obstacle to Airline Recovery From Pandemic - Trade Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Fear of being caught in shifting COVID-19 quarantine rules poses the biggest obstacle to a rebound of airline passenger traffic, the International Airline Traffic Association (IATA) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"One of the biggest blockers to industry recovery is quarantine," IATA Director-General Alexandre de Juniac said in the release. "Some 85% of travelers reported concern for being quarantined while traveling, a similar level of concern to those reporting general concern for catching the virus when traveling (84%)."

Quarantine was the one COVID-19 mitigation measures that potential travelers were least willing to endure, with just 17 percent willing to undergo the typical 14 days of isolation needed, the release said.

Some nations require visitors from the worst infected nations - especially the United States which leads the world in COVID-19 cases - to isolate for two weeks when they arrive.

Quarantine rules are not limited to international travel. On Tuesday, the US states of New York, New Jersey said that visitors from Delaware - a short drive away - must quarantine for two weeks should they cross the border, according to media reports. Delaware is among 19 states subject to the two states' latest quarantine rules.

When asked to rank the top three measures that would make them feel safer when flying, 37 percent cited COVID-19 screening at departure airports, 34 percent agreed with mandatory wearing of facemasks and 33 percent noted social distancing measures on aircraft, the IATA said.