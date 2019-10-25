Fear Over US-China Trade War Eludes US Voters, But Few Expect Lasting Benefits - Report

Americans are overwhelmingly skeptical that the present trade war will produce lasting economic benefits for the United States, while at the same time unconcerned that the tit-for-tat imposition of tariffs will harm them personally, according to a report released by Gallup on Friday that is based on years of polling data

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Americans are overwhelmingly skeptical that the present trade war will produce lasting economic benefits for the United States , while at the same time unconcerned that the tit-for-tat imposition of tariffs will harm them personally, according to a report released by Gallup on Friday that is based on years of polling data.

On the one hand, twice as many Americans in one recent survey agreed that China is an unfair trader by a 62-30 percent margin - by far the worst rating given to any US trading partner, the report said.

"More Americans in July 2018 thought the tariffs imposed by the United States and China on each other after stalled trade talks would be more harmful than helpful to the US economy in the long term, with 45 percent saying this," the report said. "However, respondents' expectations for the impact on their own finances and those of their employer were less negative, with close to half saying the tariffs would have no effect."

The report also took a broad look at Americans' views on trade, finding that US voters value favorable trade deals on par with preserving national security, prioritizing trade over other foreign policy issues such as international cooperation and human rights.

Underscoring this finding, a January 2017 Gallup poll conducted shortly before President Donald Trump took office found the president-elect holding something of a mandate to renegotiate US trade deals, the report said.

In the poll, Gallup tested a number of promises Trump made during the 2016 campaign, finding that most Americans considered it important that the president keep each of three campaign pledges - using tariffs to keep American companies from relocating overseas, renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and withdrawing from the proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal.

Despite the ongoing trade war, Americans' overall view of trade as the United States prepares for 2020 elections is more positive than at any point in the past quarter century, the report said.

Nearly three in four US adults (74 percent) believe trade represents an opportunity for economic growth through increased US exports, while barely one in five (21 percent) see trade as more of a threat to the economy from foreign imports, according to the report.