Fears As Homeschooling Rates 'surge' In England
Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2024 | 11:52 PM
Education campaigners demanded government action Friday after new figures revealed the number of children in England being homeschooled jumped more than 13 percent in one term last year
The Department for Education (DfE) reported that around a quarter of parents involved said they were keeping children at home primarily as a "lifestyle choice" or for "philosophical or preferential reasons".
That represented an increase on the start of the school year, when fewer than one in five gave those as their main motivations.
The homeschooling trend, which has intensified since Covid forced parents to teach their children for prolonged periods, has heightened fears that increasing numbers are missing out on quality education and socialisation.
"I think it is a surge -- these numbers have skyrocketed over the last seven or eight years," former children's commissioner Anne Longfield, who now chairs the Centre for Young Lives think-tank, told BBC radio.
"We need to take this much more seriously," she added, urging the government and local authorities to "really help schools provide the kind of support they know these children need to stay in school.
"
The sudden spike in homeschooled children -- from an estimated 86,200 at the start of 2023 to 97,600 in the summer term -- emerged from data provided by local councils.
Only four percent of parents said health concerns over Covid were the main factor behind their decision, suggesting the pandemic-associated increase could be morphing into a long-term feature.
Although some parents were choosing to homeschool, Longfield argued that for many more, "it's not a choice".
She noted a range of factors -- from kids feeling unhappy in school and not getting the support they need to a lack of state-funded resources -- were contributing to the decisions to homeschool.
"It can just be a desperate choice, and those are the families we really need to focus on, to understand what's needed to help those children remain in school and flourish," she said.
