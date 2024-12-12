Open Menu

Fears For The Future As Drug Deaths Among Young Finns Soar

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Fears for the future as drug deaths among young Finns soar

Helsinki, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) At a popular meeting spot for substance abusers near central Helsinki, even the addicts warn that Finland has a spiralling drug problem, particularly among young people.

The situation had reached "a whole new level", one man in his early 30s, who introduced himself only as Stefano, told AFP.

Government statistics lay bare the extent of the problem: a record 310 drug-related deaths in 2023, reflecting an upward trend since 2015.

Ninety-one deaths were of people under the age of 25, the highest ever in that age group and almost double that of the previous 12 months.

Only three other EU countries -- Slovakia, Austria and Luxembourg -- fared worse for drug deaths of under-25s in 2022, according to the bloc's drugs agency.

But Finland has an unenviable record of its users dying about 10 years younger than the average age for addicts in the bloc of about 40.

"The situation has become unbearable," said Annuska Dal Maso, head of outreach work at the A-Clinic Foundation in Helsinki, which helps substance abusers.

Now, she and others worry about the expected arrival of harder drugs like the powerful opioid Fentanyl -- and the system's ability to cope.

Buprenorphine, another opioid used as a painkiller as well as to treat addiction, has already been the most abused drug in Finland in the last 25 years, alongside amphetamines.

Both are often mixed with alcohol or other drugs, said Pirkko Kriikku, a forensic toxicologist at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

"Buprenorphine is the one that is causing the highest number of deaths in Finland," she said.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

4 hours ago
 UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 202 ..

UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025

13 hours ago
 Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergradu ..

Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates

13 hours ago
 Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

13 hours ago
 Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriat ..

Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners

13 hours ago
Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hos ..

Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand

13 hours ago
 COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women E ..

COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment

13 hours ago
 'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore ches ..

'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown

13 hours ago
 EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' o ..

EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet

13 hours ago
 IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth ..

IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource

13 hours ago
 Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to ..

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to security forces for killing 7 ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World