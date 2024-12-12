Fears For The Future As Drug Deaths Among Young Finns Soar
Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Helsinki, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) At a popular meeting spot for substance abusers near central Helsinki, even the addicts warn that Finland has a spiralling drug problem, particularly among young people.
The situation had reached "a whole new level", one man in his early 30s, who introduced himself only as Stefano, told AFP.
Government statistics lay bare the extent of the problem: a record 310 drug-related deaths in 2023, reflecting an upward trend since 2015.
Ninety-one deaths were of people under the age of 25, the highest ever in that age group and almost double that of the previous 12 months.
Only three other EU countries -- Slovakia, Austria and Luxembourg -- fared worse for drug deaths of under-25s in 2022, according to the bloc's drugs agency.
But Finland has an unenviable record of its users dying about 10 years younger than the average age for addicts in the bloc of about 40.
"The situation has become unbearable," said Annuska Dal Maso, head of outreach work at the A-Clinic Foundation in Helsinki, which helps substance abusers.
Now, she and others worry about the expected arrival of harder drugs like the powerful opioid Fentanyl -- and the system's ability to cope.
Buprenorphine, another opioid used as a painkiller as well as to treat addiction, has already been the most abused drug in Finland in the last 25 years, alongside amphetamines.
Both are often mixed with alcohol or other drugs, said Pirkko Kriikku, a forensic toxicologist at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).
"Buprenorphine is the one that is causing the highest number of deaths in Finland," she said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024
UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025
Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates
Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0
Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners
Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand
COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment
'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown
EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet
IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to security forces for killing 7 ..
More Stories From World
-
Chinese luxury cruise ship visits Brunei2 minutes ago
-
Finland to host LUMI AI factory as part of European initiative12 minutes ago
-
China's mega water diversion project benefits over 185 million people12 minutes ago
-
Pope to champion popular Catholic traditions in Corsica12 minutes ago
-
11-year-old shipwreck survivor rescued in Italy13 minutes ago
-
Kevin Johnson: US boxer fighting for Putin's Russia22 minutes ago
-
South Korea's Yoon vows to fight 'until the very last minute'22 minutes ago
-
Blown off course, turbine giant Orsted seeks second wind22 minutes ago
-
NASA performs first aircraft accident investigation on another world22 minutes ago
-
China announces nationwide roll-out of private pension scheme33 minutes ago
-
New tax to force digital platforms to pay for Australian news43 minutes ago
-
Team from Papua New Guinea to join Australia's National Rugby League52 minutes ago