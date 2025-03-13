Infighting between rival factions in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray has raised the spectre of a fresh war between Ethiopia and neighbouring Eritrea, analysts and residents said Thursday

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Infighting between rival factions in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray has raised the spectre of a fresh war between Ethiopia and neighbouring Eritrea, analysts and residents said Thursday.

The region's embattled administrator has appealed for help from the Federal government as a rival faction has challenged his power and international embassies called for "urgent dialogue" to de-escalate tensions.

Tigray was the scene of one of the most devastating wars of the century between 2020 and 2022, having claimed as many as 600,000 lives, according to some estimates.

It pitted local forces against the federal government, allied militias and Eritrean soldiers.

Despite a November 2022 peace agreement, the region has not found stability.

Disputes between rival factions have intensified recently, with deteriorating relations between Eritrea and Ethiopia coming soon after the deal.

The federal government appointed veteran Tigray politician Getachew Reda as head of an interim regional administration.

But he has been challenged by his former ally, the leader of the Tigray People's Liberation Front, Debretsion Gebremichael.

On Tuesday, forces loyal to Debrietson took control of Adigrat, Tigray's second-largest city.

"The town is under renewed tension, the population fears a return to the bad old days of the war," one local resident told AFP on condition of anonymity.

- 'Close' to new conflict -

Getachew ordered the suspension of three generals of the Tigray Defence Forces, accusing the rival faction of trying to "take over the whole of Tigray" in an interview with Tigrai Mass Media Agency.

There is growing fear that Ethiopia's neighbour and historic rival, Eritrea, may take advantage of the situation to launch an invasion.

"We have been close to a new conflict between Eritrea and Ethiopia for the past two years," Kjetil Tronvoll, Oslo University professor specialising in the region, told AFP.

"We just do not know what will be the triggering factor."

Afwerki's dissatisfaction with the 2022 peace agreement, Abiy's ambitions for a Red Sea port, and geopolitical interest from the middle East have all played into the deteriorating tensions, he argued.

That has left the "two countries inching closer to a new war", he added.

"The situation in Tigray can be the triggering factor."