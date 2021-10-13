UrduPoint.com

Fears Of 'chaos' As Italy Adopts Tough Covid Pass Regime

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 04:42 PM

Fears of 'chaos' as Italy adopts tough Covid pass regime

Italy from Friday will require all workers to show a coronavirus health pass, one of the world's toughest anti-Covid regimes that has already sparked riots and which many fear will cause "chaos"

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Italy from Friday will require all workers to show a coronavirus health pass, one of the world's toughest anti-Covid regimes that has already sparked riots and which many fear will cause "chaos".

More than 85 percent of Italians over the age of 12 have received at least one shot of a Covid-19 vaccine, making them eligible for the so-called Green Pass certificate.

But according to various estimates, about 2.5 million workers, out of 23 million in total, are unvaccinated, and risk being denied access to the workplace from October 15.

"You have no idea of the chaos that we will have in firms," the president of the heavily industrialized northern Veneto region, Luca Zaia, said recently.

Unvaccinated workers can still get a Green Pass by getting tested for coronavirus or with a certificate of recovery, if they contracted the virus within the past six months.

But if they opt for tests, they have to take them at their own expense, and repeat them every 48 hours.

Zaia suggested there was not enough testing capacity to meet potential demand, raising the prospect of mass absenteeism from work.

"The entrepreneurs I talk to are very worried," he said.

Green passes are already required for teachers and other school workers, and also for other activities such as eating indoors in bars and restaurants, or going to the cinema, museums and football games.

Related Topics

Football World Riots Italy October All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Haleem for ensuring screening facilities to check ..

Haleem for ensuring screening facilities to check spread of HIV/AIDs in Sindh

1 minute ago
 Power shutdown for DI Khan, Haripur, Abbottabad, M ..

Power shutdown for DI Khan, Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra notified

1 minute ago
 OPEC+ Stabilizing Oil Market as Global Economy Rec ..

OPEC+ Stabilizing Oil Market as Global Economy Recovers - Putin

1 minute ago
 China, Pakistan to push ahead with cooperation on ..

China, Pakistan to push ahead with cooperation on TCM

8 minutes ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

9 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan efforts for China-Pakistan industria ..

PM Imran Khan efforts for China-Pakistan industrial cooperation commendable: Chi ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.