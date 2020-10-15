UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fears Of Internet Blocks Ahead Of Tense Guinea Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 01:57 PM

Fears of internet blocks ahead of tense Guinea poll

Internet freedom monitors have their eyes trained on Guinea ahead of its tension-filled election on Sunday, fearing that the government will restrict access to social media to weaken the opposition

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Internet freedom monitors have their eyes trained on Guinea ahead of its tension-filled election on Sunday, fearing that the government will restrict access to social media to weaken the opposition.

The concerns come after months of political unrest in the West African state, where President Alpha Conde, 82, is bidding for a controversial third term.

Defying critics, he pushed through a revamped constitution in a referendum on March 22, which he argued would modernise the country, but which also allowed him to sidestep a two-term limit for presidents.

Worryingly for rights activists, internet disruptions accompanied the referendum -- a speech-crimping scenario they say will likely play out again.

"It's very rapidly become an element in how elections are decided in Guinea," said Alp Toker, the founder of internet-monitoring group NetBlocks.

"March was an inflection point," he added, noting that he thought fresh election-related restrictions were likely.

Alpha Diallo, president of the association of Guinean bloggers, also told AFP that there are "certainly going to be social-media cuts" this week.

Warnings of disruptions have already appeared ahead of Sunday's poll.

French mobile internet service provider Orange, which operates in Guinea, recently texted its Guinean customers about potential disruptions between October 10 and 15, citing work on a submarine cable, AFP journalists in Conakry said.

Diallo's group is deploying electoral observers on Sunday, he said, who are trained to use virtual private networks (VPNs) to bypass possible restrictions.

But at a press conference in Conakry this week, he warned that internet restrictions would nonetheless hinder the work of observers.

"We are not going to allow what happened last time," he said, explaining that his group would document all blocks.

Related Topics

Election Internet Mobile Social Media Orange Conakry Guinea March October Sunday All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE, Danish defence officials discuss cooperation

14 minutes ago

PMD’s first rally in Gujranwala:  Lahore police ..

22 minutes ago

Russian, EU Senior Diplomats Discuss Nagorno-Karab ..

1 minute ago

Biden Campaign Spokesman Refutes Reports on Politi ..

1 minute ago

S.Korean president's approval rating rises to 45.4 ..

1 minute ago

India's COVID-19 tally 7,307,097, death toll rises ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.