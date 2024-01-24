Open Menu

Fears Over Economy Grow As German Rail Begins Longest Strike

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 09:10 AM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) German train drivers began on Wednesday their longest-ever strike, piling on travel misery for thousands of passengers in an escalating industrial dispute that economic experts warn could cost the economy up to a billion Euros ($1.1 billion).

Transport Minister Volker Wissing has slammed as "destructive" the six-day industrial action that heaps further pressure on supply chains that are already facing disruption because of attacks by Yemen's Huthi rebels on shipping via the Red Sea.

The prolonged action "is a strike against the German economy," said Deutsche Bahn spokeswoman Anja Broeker, noting that cargo traffic handled by the service include supplies for power plants, refineries".

"DB Cargo will do everything to secure the supply chain, but it's clear that there will be some impact," she added.

The walkout called by the GDL union runs from 2:00 am (0100 GMT) Wednesday through to 1700 GMT on Monday for passenger traffic while the strike for freight trains began earlier on Tuesday.

Not only long-distance trains but also suburban services, some of which like Berlin's are operated by Deutsche Bahn, are affected, just over a week after the last round of walkouts between January 10 and 12.

The fourth strike since November left passengers scrambling to rebook or cancel their plans, and sparked warnings of huge costs to the state and industry at a time when the German economy was already ailing.

Deutsche Bahn estimated each strike day to cost "a low two-digit million figure", but industry experts warned the impact on the economy would be far bigger.

