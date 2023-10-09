Fears over future of Armenian culture in Nagorno-Karabakh

Most ethnic Armenians have fled the breakaway enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh since last month's lightning offensive by Azerbaijan, and some fear that the territory's culture is under threat

Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Most ethnic Armenians have fled the breakaway enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh since last month's lightning offensive by Azerbaijan, and some fear that the territory's culture is under threat.

Azerbaijan took control of the mountainous region, considered by Armenia to be its people's ancestral home, in September after a one-day offensive that sparked a mass exodus of the ethnic Armenian population.

It was part of Muslim-majority Azerbaijan since the end of the Russian Empire, but it is dotted with several hundred churches, monasteries and tombstones, some dating back to the 11th century.

Its ethnic Armenian Christian inhabitants attempted to break away after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 -- making a unilateral declaration of independence that failed to achieve international recognition.

Some of the religious sites have unique features and are carved with armed knights dating back to the Mongol Empire of the 13th and 14th century, said Patrick Donabedian of the Laboratory of Medieval and Modern Archeology in the Mediterranean in France.

Key figures who have lived in Karabakh and left during years of dispute include priests from the Armenian Apostolic Church.

They include the clergy of the Dadivank monastery, which is said to have been founded by Saint Dadi at the birth of Christianity.

Some fear their departure has left the region's Armenian cultural sites vulnerable.

"These sites will suffer the same fate as symbolic Armenian sites elsewhere," predicted Hovhannes Gevorgyan, Karabakh's representative in France.

He pointed to the destruction of Armenian historical sites elsewhere in Azerbaijan and in parts of the Karabakh region that were retaken by Baku in the war between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the territory in 2020.